Pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car in Stamford

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in Stamford Tuesday night.

The police department said they were called to a serious injury crash that happened on West Main Street near Fairfield Avenue at about 5:15 p.m.

A car traveling on West Main Street allegedly struck a man that was crossing the road. Police say the pedestrian wasn't in a crosswalk, and weather and poor visibility may have contributed to the collision.

The man, who is in his 40s, was knocked to the ground and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police. They are in the ICU in critical, but stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.