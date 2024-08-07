West Haven

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in West Haven

A pedestrian is injured after a hit-and-run in West Haven on Tuesday evening.

Police said the person was hit by a vehicle on Saw Mill Road near Greta Street around 8 p.m.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital.

The person's injuries are described as non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

