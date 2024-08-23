Pedestrian has serious injuries after crash on Route 6 in Killingly

Police are investigating a pedestrian crash with serious injuries in Killingly.

It happened on Route 6, or Providence Road, around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

State police said LifeStar responded to the scene to transport the pedestrian to the hospital.

Route 6 is closed between Main Street and Maple Street as police conduct their investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities are asking drivers to stay away from the area and take alternate routes. The investigation remains ongoing.