Pedestrian has serious injuries after crash on Route 6 in Killingly

By Angela Fortuna

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a pedestrian crash with serious injuries in Killingly.

It happened on Route 6, or Providence Road, around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

State police said LifeStar responded to the scene to transport the pedestrian to the hospital.

Route 6 is closed between Main Street and Maple Street as police conduct their investigation.

Authorities are asking drivers to stay away from the area and take alternate routes. The investigation remains ongoing.

