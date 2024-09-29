Trumbull

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Trumbull

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Trumbull on Saturday.

Officers received several 911 calls around 7:20 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Church Hill Road near Main Street. The vehicle had also reportedly collided with a fire hydrant and ended up against a pole.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, the pedestrian was seriously injured. First responders rendered medical aid to the pedestrian and transported the person to the hospital. Investigators did not say if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

After the collision, parts of Church Hill Road and Main Street were closed. Several hours later, the area reopened.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Trumbull Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision. It remains active and is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us