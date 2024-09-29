Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Trumbull

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Trumbull on Saturday.

Officers received several 911 calls around 7:20 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Church Hill Road near Main Street. The vehicle had also reportedly collided with a fire hydrant and ended up against a pole.

According to police, the pedestrian was seriously injured. First responders rendered medical aid to the pedestrian and transported the person to the hospital. Investigators did not say if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

After the collision, parts of Church Hill Road and Main Street were closed. Several hours later, the area reopened.

The Trumbull Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision. It remains active and is ongoing.