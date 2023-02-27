Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck on I-91 South in New Haven

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 91 south in New Haven on Sunday.

Troopers were called to a report of a pedestrian who was struck on I-91 south near exit 2 around 10 p.m.

According to police, serious injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.