Pedestrian Struck by 2 Vehicles, Killed in New Haven

A pedestrian who was hit by multiple vehicles on Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Haven on Saturday night has died.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Ella Grasso Boulevard near Adeline Street around 8 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they said they learned two vehicles had hit the pedestrian, identified as a 31-year-old New Haven man. His identity has not been released.

One driver remained at the scene and the second driver involved left the scene, police said.

Detectives responded to the crash scene and are investigating.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.