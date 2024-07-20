East Hartford

Gas station employee struck by vehicle in East Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A gas station employee was struck by a vehicle in East Hartford on Saturday morning.

Police said it happened at the Conoco gas station on Main Street around 9:45 a.m.

According to investigators, an employee was doing some work when he was run over by a customer's vehicle.

The employee was transported to the hospital to be treated for moderate to serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with police. No arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

