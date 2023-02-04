Manchester

Pedestrian Struck During Vehicle Theft in Manchester

A pedestrian was struck during a vehicle theft in Manchester on Saturday morning.

Police said a running vehicle was stolen while it was left outside of a business on Center Street.

During the theft, investigators said a pedestrian was backed into by one of the vehicles involved in the theft.

No serious injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

