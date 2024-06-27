Bristol

Both pedestrians struck in Bristol on Monday have died: police

Police tape up on Route 72 in Bristol
The two people who were hit by a vehicle in Bristol on Monday morning have died.

Police said a man and woman were struck on Route 72 (Pine Street) near Emmett Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Police identified the woman as 37-year-old Fay Clarity and the man as 34-year-old Nicholas Cricco.

It appeared that they were walking in the crosswalk when they were hit. The driver stopped, remained at the scene, and is cooperating with police, investigators said.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Officer Katherine Verillo at 860 584-3031 or email KatherineVerillo@BristolCT.gov.

