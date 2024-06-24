Route 72 in Bristol closed after vehicle hit pedestrian

Route 72 in Bristol is closed after a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Route 72, which is also Pine Street, is closed at Route 229.

The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

A shopping cart was in the middle of the road on Monday morning and debris was scattered across the street.

No additional information was immediately available.