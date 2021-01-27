Pelican Rescued From Connecticut River in Essex

A pelican in distress was rescued from the Connecticut River in Essex on Wednesday morning.

Officials from the Connecticut Audubon Society were notified that there was a Brown Pelican in the area.

They located the bird in the water in a cove along the Connecticut River and it looked listless at a time when it should be feeding, according to the Connecticut Audubon Society.

Brown Pelicans found in the South and normally aren't seen north of Virginia Beach. The Connecticut Audubon Society officials believe this one may have been blown north during a recent storm.

Officers from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to rescue the pelican. They brought it to the A Place Called Hope bird rehab facility in Killingworth.