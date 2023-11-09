People involved in attempted burglary in Farmington suspected in larger crime spree: police

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a gas station in Farmington early Wednesday morning and said they believe the same people were involved in a wider crime spree in the area.

Police said the attempted burglary in Farmington happened at the Farmington Valley Shell gas station at 860 Farmington Ave.

Someone who was driving by contacted police at 2:07 a.m., while the business was closed, and reported that a burglary was happening.

The vehicle involved was described as a white Subaru Outback and it was gone by the time police arrived.

Officers found a broken window at the front of the store, but nothing was taken, police said.

They determined that the would-be burglars were targeting an ATM and were not able to access or remove it.

Police believe the Subaru was involved in a spree of similar crimes during the early morning hours throughout the greater Hartford region.

The Farmington Detective Division is investigating and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.