People Trying to Break Into Cars Ram Into Police Cruiser in Montville

A group of men allegedly trying to break into cars in Montville rammed into a police cruiser while trying to flee from a traffic stop, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 15 in the area of Driscoll Drive. A car was observed blacked out in the middle of the street, according to officials.

Police tried to pull the car over when the individuals crashed into the police car. An officer in the cruiser that was hit was injured, authorities said.

The men in the car got out and fled on foot. One of the individuals, a 23-year-old man, was found near the crashed car and subsequently taken into custody.

Additional troopers and K9s were able to locate two more men, who were described as 17-year-olds from New Haven. The car they'd driven was found to be stolen out of Easton, according to police.

The men face charges including first-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, third-degree attempted burglary, and interfering with an officer. The 23-year-old had bail set at $50,000 with additional charges pending and the teens were released on a juvenile summons.