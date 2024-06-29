Person accused of crashing into occupied West Haven police car in ‘deliberate attack'

One person has been apprehended after crashing into an occupied West Haven police vehicle on Saturday and the incident is being investigated as a deliberate attack on law enforcement officers, according to police.

An officer was driving his marked patrol vehicle near Meloy Road and Route 1 shortly before 2 p.m. when investigators said a vehicle pulled next to him and attempted to run him off of the road.

The officer advised dispatchers of the encounter and reported that the person was trying to hit his police vehicle. The officer continued on Meloy Road and then Saw Mill Road on his way back to police headquarters while providing more updates.

As additional police officers began to assist, one marked police car was reportedly stopped at the red light on Greta Street by Saw Mill Road. Authorities said the operator of the suspect vehicle took a sharp left turn and deliberately crashed into the occupied police car while it was stopped.

More officers responded to the accident location and the driver of the suspect vehicle was apprehended. The person's identity hasn't been released. It's unclear what charges he or she may be facing.

"Our Detective Division has come in to assume the investigation as this is being investigated as a deliberate attack on our Law Enforcement Officers," West Haven Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Patrick Buturla said.

The incident remains under investigation.