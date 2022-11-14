Person Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars in Hamden Taken Into Custody

A person who is accused of ramming into two police cars in Hamden early Monday morning has been taken into custody.

Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint on Palmer Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Authorities said the driver in the vehicle hit two police cars and took off. No injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the vehicle was found in the area and drugs and part of a handgun were recovered.

After a short search, police said the suspect was found and taken into custody.

The suspect's name and the charges he or she is facing have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.