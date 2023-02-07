Person Arrested After Bringing Gun to School in Hamden: Police

Hamden Police have arrested a person who they say brought a gun to school and got into a physical altercation with a student Tuesday morning.

The police department said they responded to Hamden Collaborative Learning Center on Wintergreen Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. for a reported fight.

School staff told officers that a fight between a student and individual resulted in the teenage student sustaining minor injuries.

The person was arrested after officers determined that he brought a large capacity magazine to the school. Police said the man put the gun in a classroom closet.

The gun was seized as evidence. Officers were able to locate the man and arrest him.

No one was injured during the incident and there's no threat to students or staff at this time.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to partner with the Hamden Superintendent of Schools to ensure our school community is cared for and safe," the police department said.

The person faces charges including negligent storage of a firearm, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon on school grounds, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, and more. He's being held on a $150,000 bond.

He also faces charges for the fight that happened earlier in the day, including third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police said they're increasing patrols at the school as a result of this incident. School resource officers will also visit the school daily to meet with students and staff, they said.