Person arrested in connection to deadly scooter crash in New London

A person has been arrested on manslaughter charges after a deadly scooter crash in New London last month.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to the entrance of the Cedar Grove Cemetery just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 9 after receiving a report of a crash with injuries.

They found a man in the road with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, later identified as 68-year-old Raymond Getty, of New London, was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Getty died from his injuries two days later, according to police.

Investigators arrested 30-year-old Francha Francis, of New London on several charges including second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.

Francis was arrested on Nov. 3 and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information to call the New London Police Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481.

