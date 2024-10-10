New London

One in critical condition after scooters collide in New London

new london police department
One person is in critical condition after two scooters collided in New London on Wednesday morning, according to police. The other scooter operator was also hurt and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to the entrance of the Cedar Grove Cemetery just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of a crash with injuries.

They found a male in the road with life-threatening injuries.

Crews provided medical aid and he was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Police said he was listed in critical condition. 

The other male scooter operator was also transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information or who saw the crash to call the New London Police Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481.

