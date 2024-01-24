Person arrested for carrying fake machete outside middle school in Meriden

Police have arrested a man accused of carrying a fake machete outside of a middle school in Meriden on Wednesday.

Officers were called to Lincoln Middle School at about 12:45 p.m. after the school was placed in lockdown.

Authorities found a person carrying a facsimile machete on school grounds. They were subsequently taken into custody.

The lockdown was lifted about 10 minutes later. The middle school remained in a lockout for another 10 minutes until the police department was off school grounds.

During the lockout, no one was allowed to enter or leave the building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

In a statement, Principal James Flynn said students and staff did a great job maintaining a learning environment during the incident.