Person Burned in New London Apartment Fire

One person was seriously burned in a fire in a New London apartment on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the home on Michael road around 5:30 p.m. and found a fire burning in the kitchen and dining room.

A person in the apartment sustained burn injuries and was initially taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital before being transferred to the Bridgeport Burn Center, according to fire officials.

The fire started in the kitchen, fire officials said.

The name of the injured victim has not been released.

