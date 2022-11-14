LISBON

Person Dies After Getting Hit by Train in Lisbon

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A person has died after getting hit by a train in Lisbon Monday night.

Connecticut State Police said they received a report of a pedestrian vs. train crash.

Troopers said the pedestrian was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

LISBONConnecticut State Policetrain accident
