Person Floating in Conn. River Rescued by Fisherman, First Responders: Police

Fishermen and first responders came to the aid of a person floating in the Connecticut River Friday morning, Enfield police said.

Fishermen on the river found a person floating around 6:45 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Units from Enfield Fire Rescue, Thompsonville Fire, Enfield EMS and the Enfield Police Department responded and were able to locate the person.

A fisherman brought the person to safety in their boat, according to police.

The rescued person is being treated at a nearby medical facility. There is no word on their condition.