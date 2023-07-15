barkhamsted

Person flown to hospital following Barkhamsted crash

At least one person had to be rushed to the hospital as a result of a crash that happened in Barkhamsted Saturday.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. at the corner of Route 219 and Hillcrest Drive and involved two vehicles.

Officials say LifeStar transported one person from the accident to an area trauma center.

It is unclear if any others were injured in the collision.

State Police continue to investigate.

