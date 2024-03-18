Person found inside Cromwell home during fire taken to hospital

A person that was found inside of a home in Cromwell during a fire over the weekend has been hospitalized as investigators work to determine what started the fire.

Firefighters got multiple calls about smoke coming from a home in the 600 block of Main Street on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Crews arrived within four minutes and found smoke coming from the front, side and back of the home.

According to fire officials, some crews went into the home and began to search for occupants while others began extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters found one person inside of the home during the fire. That person was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Cromwell Fire Department and the Cromwell Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the fire marshal's office at (860) 635-3188.