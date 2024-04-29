4 men took money, cigarettes and vapes during Middletown gas station robbery, police say

Four men are accused of taking money, cigarettes and vapes during a robbery at a gas station in Middletown early Monday morning and police have released information about the vehicles they may be driving.

Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Street shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a robbery that had just happened.

According to police, the clerk said four men wearing ski masks and gloves entered the store and ordered him to stay where he was.

Investigators said the men then stole a number of items from the store including approximately $1,250 in cash and change and over $5,000 worth of other merchandise that includes cigarettes and vapes.

The men then left the store and traveled east on Washington Street.

Authorities describe the vehicles the men were using as a white Ford Fusion with a Michigan license plate of EGM5043 and a blue Mazda CX-9 Touring with a Connecticut license plate of JM1.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the identity of the four men should contact Detective D. Semper at (860) 638-4145.

There were gas station robberies reported in other towns in Connecticut early Monday morning including in Bloomfield and East Granby. Two gas stations in Farmington were also burglarized. It's unclear if the incidents are connected.