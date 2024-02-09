Person hit and killed by vehicle in Shelton

A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Shelton Friday afternoon.

It happened on School Street near Monroe Street around 1 p.m., according to police.

The victim's identity is not being released until next of kin is notified.

It's unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.