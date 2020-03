A pedestrian was hit by a bus in New Haven Tuesday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Elm, Broadway and York streets. Police confirmed a CT Transit bus was involved.

The road was closed in the area while police investigated but has since reopened. Details on the victim’s injuries were not immediately clear.

There has been an uptick in pedestrian-involved crashes in New Haven, with four fatal crashes since the year began.

