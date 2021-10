A person was hit by a car on Route 15 in Woodbridge Tuesday night, according to state police.

Police said the crash happened on Route 15 southbound near exit 58. Details of the severity of the injuries were not immediately available.

The highway was shut down but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.