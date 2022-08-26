Person Hit by Car That Fled Willimantic Shooting Scene: Police

A person was hospitalized after police say they were struck by a vehicle in Willimantic.

This all unfolded around 3:30 Friday afternoon near the Village Heights Apartments on Cameo Drive.

Authorities say they had initially responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting when they learned that a vehicle that was fleeing the scene had struck a person.

Police say the person is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries sustained in the accident.

A vehicle of interest was located near the corner of Cameo and Cantor Drives, but it is unclear if it is the vehicle that had struck the person.

Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident. It is unclear if anyone had been struck by gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Willimantic Police Detective Division at 860-465-3135.