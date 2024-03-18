Person taken to hospital after rail car accident in North Canaan: police

A person has been taken to the hospital with injuries after a possible rail car accident in North Canaan on Monday.

Police said they responded to Daisy Hill Road. Crews said the accident happened at the main plant for Specialty Minerals Inc.

One person has been transported to a nearby hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.