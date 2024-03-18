North Canaan

Person taken to hospital after rail car accident in North Canaan: police

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A person has been taken to the hospital with injuries after a possible rail car accident in North Canaan on Monday.

Police said they responded to Daisy Hill Road. Crews said the accident happened at the main plant for Specialty Minerals Inc.

One person has been transported to a nearby hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

