Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP

A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday.

Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda Accord in the center lane when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside of it and fired multiple shots. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV or truck.

Authorities said the victim was struck multiple times and was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim was coming from the Flaming Llama Nightclub in Hartford before the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Tpr. Lukashenko #1191 at (860) 534-1000.