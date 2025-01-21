Brooklyn

Person injured after car crashes into Brooklyn Town Hall

By Angela Fortuna

East Brooklyn Fire Department

A person was injured after their car crashed into Brooklyn Town Hall Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Photos show the car partially in the bottom floor of the building.

East Brooklyn Fire Department

The East Brooklyn Fire Department said the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The town's first selectman told NBC Connecticut that the building is structurally OK.

The crash remains under investigation.

