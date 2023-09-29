Person injured during apparent violent carjacking in Meriden

A Meriden resident was injured during a an apparent carjacking that happened early Thursday morning.

The police department said they received several calls about shots being fired on Casimer Drive.

Responding officers found a person that had been shot in the leg. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that the person's car had been stolen during the assault. Several police agencies helped find the thief in Vernon. He was found in the stolen vehicle, and had a gun and illegal narcotics in his possession.

Police said he is a convicted felon and cannot carry a firearm. Vernon police arrested the man, and he faces multiple charges in connection to the incident.

Detectives believe the man and person shot knew each other, and they say the incident is not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 203-630-6253 or by email at mpdtips@meridenct.gov.