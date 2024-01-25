new haven

Person injured in New Haven shooting

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened in New Haven on Thursday night.

Authorities said they were called to the intersection of Winchester Avenue and Highland Street just before 8:30 p.m.

A person has been taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new havenshooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us