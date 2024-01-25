Person injured in New Haven shooting

New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened in New Haven on Thursday night.

Authorities said they were called to the intersection of Winchester Avenue and Highland Street just before 8:30 p.m.

A person has been taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The extent is unknown at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

