West Hartford

Person injured after jumping out of window during fire in West Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A person was taken to the hospital after jumping from a second floor window during a fire at a West Hartford home.

Firefighters responded to a multi-family home on Elmhurst Street for a reported kitchen fire. Responding crews saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Shortly after, crews found a resident outside with injuries. They learned that the resident had jumped from a second floor window while trying to escape.

They were taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

No one else was inside the home and no other injuries were reported.

The fire department said the side of the home where the fire happened was significantly damaged by smoke and fire, and it's likely uninhabitable.

The West Hartford Building Official will evaluate if the home is safe for residency. The Red Cross was called in to help those affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

