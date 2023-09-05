Person is seriously hurt in unprovoked attack at Milford café: police

A person sustained significant injuries after being attacked while with friends at a café in Milford over the weekend, according to police.

Milford police said they were called to Stonebridge Café on Daniel Street Saturday after a man allegedly punched a person in the face with no warning.

Authorities said the incident was an unprovoked attack in which the victim was blindsided and defenseless. The victim was seriously hurt as a result of the attack. Their immediate condition is unknown at this time.

The man was arrested and faces charges including second-degree assault and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.