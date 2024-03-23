Ansonia

Person rescued from Coe Pond in Ansonia

By Cailyn Blonstein

Ansonia Fire Department

A person was rescued from Coe Pond in Ansonia on Friday night.

Firefighters said a person was reported to be in the water around 3:20 p.m. and that prompted a deployment of the water rescue team.

One rescuer swam out to the person and brought them back to shore. The person was then handed over to EMS for treatment.

Rescuers did not say if the person who was rescued was injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Ansonia
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us