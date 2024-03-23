Person rescued from Coe Pond in Ansonia

A person was rescued from Coe Pond in Ansonia on Friday night.
Firefighters said a person was reported to be in the water around 3:20 p.m. and that prompted a deployment of the water rescue team.
One rescuer swam out to the person and brought them back to shore. The person was then handed over to EMS for treatment.
Rescuers did not say if the person who was rescued was injured.
