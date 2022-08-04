Person Steals Car With Dog Inside in Milford

Police are investigating after a person stole a car with a dog inside in a busy area of Milford Thursday evening.
Officials are actively looking for the stolen car, a blue 2022 Kia Forte with CT registration BG97244. The car was taken from the DiBella's parking lot on Boston Post Road.
A two-year-old golden doodle was inside the car when it was taken, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-878-6551 or 911.
