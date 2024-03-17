Person taken to hospital after hitting house, utility pole on Route 167 in Simsbury

One person was taken to the hospital after hitting a house and a utility pole on Route 167 in Simsbury early Sunday morning and part of the road remains closed at this time.

Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. During the crash, officers said the vehicle hit a house and a utility pole.

Authorities did not release details about the extent of damage to the house that was hit. The utility pole was damaged in the collision.

According to officers, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. The person has since been released.

Route 167 is currently closed between Fernwood Road and Old Meadow Plain Road.

There are also other road closures in the area including Climax Road between Sunset Hill Road and Bushy Hill Road, as well as part of Bushy Hill Road. There is no estimate for when the roads will reopen.

The crash is under investigation.