Killingly

Person taken to hospital after structure fire in Killingly

By Angela Fortuna

South Killingly Fire Department

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a fire broke out in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon.

The South Killingly Fire Department said they responded to Cranberry Bog Road for a reported structure fire at 3 p.m.

Responding crews found a fire in the basement. Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after.

A civilian was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Crews cleared the scene by 5:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Killinglyfire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us