Person taken to hospital after structure fire in Killingly

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a fire broke out in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon.

The South Killingly Fire Department said they responded to Cranberry Bog Road for a reported structure fire at 3 p.m.

Responding crews found a fire in the basement. Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after.

A civilian was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Crews cleared the scene by 5:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.