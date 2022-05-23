Person Taken to the Hospital After Killingly Fire

A person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Killingly Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
Fire Chief Travis Vandale said crews responded to a structure fire on Terwilleger Road.
Responding firefighters said there was a fully-involved garage fire that was extending to a neighboring house.
A person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials don't know the person's extent of injuries, but said they were already out of the house.
There were no fire hydrants in the area, so crews called in two additional tankers, Vandale said. Firefighters said they conducted an aggressive interior attack and pushed the fire back into the garage from the house.
At that point, crews were able to extinguish the blaze.
Fire officials didn't find anyone inside the home. The Red Cross is at the scene helping two residents who lived in the home.
The fire marshal is at the scene investigating.
