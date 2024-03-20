Officials looks for whoever left Pitbulls abandoned and underfed in Woodbridge

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control is looking for whoever left three dogs abandoned and underfed this week.

Animal control officials said they are hoping the public can help them find whoever is responsible for these three girl pups, who were found on Woodfield Road Monday night.

The Pitbulls were found malnourished with open sores. Desmond's Army has stepped up to help with the cost of treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Animal control said the dogs were checked out at the vet on Wednesday. The dogs are feeling much better and authorities are hoping for a clean bill of health.

The dogs are still being treated and are not available for adoption at this time.