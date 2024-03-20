woodbridge

Officials looks for whoever left Pitbulls abandoned and underfed in Woodbridge

By Angela Fortuna

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control

Woodbridge Regional Animal Control is looking for whoever left three dogs abandoned and underfed this week.

Animal control officials said they are hoping the public can help them find whoever is responsible for these three girl pups, who were found on Woodfield Road Monday night.

The Pitbulls were found malnourished with open sores. Desmond's Army has stepped up to help with the cost of treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Animal control said the dogs were checked out at the vet on Wednesday. The dogs are feeling much better and authorities are hoping for a clean bill of health.

The dogs are still being treated and are not available for adoption at this time.

This article tagged under:

woodbridgedogs
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us