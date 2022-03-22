Plainfield Town Computer System Hit by Ransomware Attack

The Town of Plainfield's computer system suffered a ransomware attack over the weekend, according to police.

The attack is affecting the police department and some town administration computers, according to Deputy Police Chief William Wolfburg.

Plainfield police currently have no access to electronic records, no access to view or download bodycam video, can't perform fingerprinting services, and have limited telephone service, Chief Wolfburg said.

Whoever launched the ransomware attack is demanding $199,000 in bitcoin from the town, according to Wolfburg.

The town of Plainfield is working with the state agencies and the FBI to resolve the issues and get the servers back up and running.

Wolfburg said the level of police services to the town has not been impacted and if residents need help, police will respond.