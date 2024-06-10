Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival adds carnival rides, games for the first time

Seeing hot air balloons won't be the only activity to enjoy at this year's Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival with the addition of carnival rides and games for the first time ever.

The 37th annual Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival will be at Norton Park on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24.

Organizers posted on Facebook saying they have been working hard since last year's festival and have taken all of the feedback into consideration for this year's festival.

"One of the biggest things we heard was, 'there isn't much to do in between the balloon launches,' and after much deliberation, we agree! There wasn't much to do especially for the kids! So we decided to fix that," organizers posted on Facebook.

Carnival rides and games will be on site for the festival this year. There will be seven rides including a giant slide and with games for the entire family. The rides and games will be available both nights. Tickets and wristbands will be available.

There will be a balloon glow and fireworks on Friday night and there will be a 6 a.m. and a 6 p.m. balloon launch on Saturday.

