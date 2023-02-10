Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival Returns After Several Years

The Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning after several years of being canceled due to the pandemic.

The festival, hosted by the Plainville Fire Company, has not been held since 2019. State COVID-19 regulations prevented the event from happening for three years.

The event is normally held every August at Plainville's Norton Park. This year, it'll take place on Aug. 25 and 26.

Organizers of the event say more information will be announced at a later date.