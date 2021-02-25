Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival Canceled Again

The Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Plainville Fire Company Captain William Gannon II said state regulations on crowd size and social distancing would make it difficult to ensure the safety of all of the festival-goers.

It's the second year the festival has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The event is normally held each August at Plainville's Norton Park.

The Fire Company said it hopes to welcome everyone to its 2022 Hot Air Balloon Festival.