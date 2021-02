An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down part of Interstate 84 east in Plainville on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at exit 34 just before 7 a.m.

The off-ramp is closed at this time while authorities investigate. It's unclear how long the area will be closed for.

There has been no word on injuries.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.