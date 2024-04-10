Plainville officially implements 4-day workweek for town employees

The town of Plainville will officially adopt a 4-day workweek for town employees after a six-month-long pilot program.

Town employees started working a four-day workweek in August of last year.

"The pilot program proved successful in the town's goals to retain and recruit talented employees and continue to provide high quality services to the community," town officials said in a statement.

Multiple town offices including the municipal center, senior center, recreation department and youth services department will now formally adopt a four-day workweek.

Other town departments will not be effected by the change.

The permanent hours of operation are as follows:

Monday to Wednesday : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday : 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday: Closed

Town officials said they are also looking to expand online services. Currently, residents can pay taxes and fees, apply for building permits and apply for fire permits online.

"The adoption of a 4-day workweek is a significant step toward innovative work practices in response to the evolving needs of our workforce," the town's statement reads.

Officials say the decision is a "pivotal factor in remaining competitive in today's hiring environment."

“We are excited to officially implement the four-day work week schedule following the success of our pilot program,” Town Manager Michael Paulhus said. “This forward-thinking approach reflects our commitment to better serve both our residents and employees, enhancing their experience with the Town of Plainville.”

You can visit the town's website for more information.