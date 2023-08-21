Plainville

Plainville town employees start 4-day work week

By Angela Fortuna

Town of Plainville

Plainville town employees are working a four-day work week starting today.

It's a part of a new pilot program that will last six months, affecting multiple town offices including the municipal center, senior center, recreation department and youth services department.

Hours will be extended Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Departments will be closed Friday.

The town is encouraging the community to give their feedback on the program here.

