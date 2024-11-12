Plainville

Plainville police look for man that nearly struck officer fleeing traffic stop

By Angela Fortuna

Plainville Police Department

Authorities are looking for a man that almost struck a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in Plainville.

The police department said they pulled a car over just before 7:15 p.m. in front of the Volkswagen dealership on New Britain Avenue.

Police said the driver took off and nearly struck an officer during his getaway.

Authorities are looking for a Mercedes with license plate BH-76241.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Monthei at 860-747-1616 or by email at Monthei@plainville-ct.gov.

